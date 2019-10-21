October 1, 1929-October 18, 2019
MOLINE — Helen M. Reeves, 90, of Moline, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Genesis Medical Center in Silvis. Cremation has been accorded. A private immediate family memorial service will be at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Memorials may be left to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Helen was born Oct. 1, 1929, in LaPorte City, Iowa, to Max and Rose Weisert Johannsen. She graduated from LaPorte City, Iowa, High School. She married Louis C. Reeves on Dec. 26, 1950, in Waterloo, Iowa. He died Sept. 3, 2014.
She was a homemaker.
Helen was a member of United Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa. She enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles, volunteering and especially being with her family, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include twins, Brenda (Mike) Mack, of Sherrard, and Brad (Lori) Reeves, of Benton Harbor, Mich.; two grandchildren, Jason (Nelly) Reeves, of Franklin, Tenn., and Jessie (Jon) Gilmore, of Burmingham, Ala.; two great-grandchildren: Josie Rose and Isaac Jeffrey Gilmore; three nieces; and one nephew.
Her parents; husband; and one brother and sister-in-law: Donald and Betty Johannsen, and their daughter, preceded her in death.