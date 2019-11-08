{{featured_button_text}}
Helen L. Whisler

January 16, 1946-November 5, 2019

MILAN — Helen L. Whisler, 73, of Milan, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home. Services for Helen will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Coal Valley Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Helen was born Jan. 16, 1946, in Canton, Ill., a daughter of Chester Myers and Erma Brown Myers. She married Thomas Murphy. He preceded her in death in 1999. She later married Robert Whisler. He preceded her in death in 2005. Mrs. Whisler was a homemaker. She was a member of First Bible Missionary Church, Davenport.

Survivors include her children, Robert Murphy (Connie Cox), Davenport, Brenda Murphy, Milan, Tammy (Earl) Gulley, Lauderdale, Fla., Nancy Murphy, Milan, Audrey (John) Mendoza, Aledo; stepchildren, Gene (Ruth) Whisler, Silvis, Thomas Whisler, Silvis; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Sturegan, Alabama, Wilma Taets, Orion, Conrad Grigbey, Verdon, Ill.; brother in law, Larry Whisler, Silvis.

Helen was preceded in death by her two husbands; a son, Daniel Murphy; and a great-grandson, Brandon Gulley. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Service information

Nov 11
Visitation
Monday, November 11, 2019
12:00PM-1:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
Nov 11
Funeral Service
Monday, November 11, 2019
1:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
