Helen L. Wakeland
View Comments

Helen L. Wakeland

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Helen L. Wakeland

June 12, 1934-June 19, 2020

MOLINE — Helen L. Wakeland, 86, Moline, passed away Friday June 19, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

A visitation for Helen will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. A funeral service will conclude the visitation at 7 p.m. Cremation will be accorded following the funeral service. Memorials may be made to the family. Due to COVID-19, visitors are asked to respect social distancing, and wear face-coverings.

Helen was born on June 12, 1934, in Cambridge, a daughter of Harry and Pearl (Miller) Patton. She had been married to Albert Fritsch, and later, to Clair Wakeland.

She was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed reading, having her nails and hair done, old Westerns, and puzzles. She loved Jesus Christ, her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, Elvis Presley and Chuck Norris.

Her favorite saying was: “I love you more today than yesterday, and 10 times more tomorrow.”

Survivors include her children, Nancy Fritsch, Davenport, Shelly (James) Kraklow, Moline, Dora Manary, Rock Island, and David; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jessica, Hollie, Anthony, Leah, Michael, Amanda, Joseph and Travis; great-grandchildren, Rosie, Jordan, Mariah, Lily, Jayden, Cynthia, Avery, Juliana, David, Carter, Cooper, Jason, Alena and Jade; a brother, Dwaine Patton, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Donna Stacy, East Moline; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son, Don; grandson, Joshua; great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Baby Allen; sister, Jean; two brothers, Donald and Robert; and a son-in-law, Dennis.

The family would like to thank Heartland Health Care Center for their special care and attention to Helen.

Condolences may be left online at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Wakeland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News