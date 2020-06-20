× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 12, 1934-June 19, 2020

MOLINE — Helen L. Wakeland, 86, Moline, passed away Friday June 19, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

A visitation for Helen will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. A funeral service will conclude the visitation at 7 p.m. Cremation will be accorded following the funeral service. Memorials may be made to the family. Due to COVID-19, visitors are asked to respect social distancing, and wear face-coverings.

Helen was born on June 12, 1934, in Cambridge, a daughter of Harry and Pearl (Miller) Patton. She had been married to Albert Fritsch, and later, to Clair Wakeland.

She was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed reading, having her nails and hair done, old Westerns, and puzzles. She loved Jesus Christ, her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, Elvis Presley and Chuck Norris.

Her favorite saying was: “I love you more today than yesterday, and 10 times more tomorrow.”