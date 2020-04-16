January 25, 1922-April 15, 2020
REYNOLDS — Helen L. Peterson, 98, of Reynolds, passed peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family viewing will take place followed by a private burial at Reynolds Cemetery, Reynolds, Illinois. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of Reynolds United Methodist Church or the Parkinson's Foundation. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds, is assisting the family.
Helen was born in Rock Island County on Jan. 25, 1922, a daughter of Charles and Cora Hofer Dunlap. She married Robert E. Peterson on March 8, 1942. He died in 2010.
Helen attended Brown's Business College and worked at Modern Woodmen, then retired after 22 years at Eagle Foods as a Secretary to the Vice President of Engineering.
Helen was a member of the Reynolds United Methodist Church where she served on the church auxiliary. She volunteered as a secretary for the Cancer Society during which time she headed up benefit golf outings. As a member of the Reynolds American Legion she helped organize many Halloween and Easter events for almost 25 years.
Helen enjoyed golfing and loved to be there for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen enjoyed hosting holidays for her family. Some of her greatest memories are spending time with her family at Daytona Beach, Florida.
Survivors include her daughter, La “June” Lindburg, Rock Island; daughter-in-law, Diane Peterson, Milan; grandchildren; Torri (Sean) Randolph, Todd (Sashel) Peterson, Tessa (Rob) Workman, Jamie (Tony) Baugh, Jeremy (Lisa) Lindburg; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Gary; parents; siblings, Mildred Minteer, Gladys Johnson and Bernard Dunlap;, and great-grandson Logan Pearson.
