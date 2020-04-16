× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 25, 1922-April 15, 2020

REYNOLDS — Helen L. Peterson, 98, of Reynolds, passed peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family viewing will take place followed by a private burial at Reynolds Cemetery, Reynolds, Illinois. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of Reynolds United Methodist Church or the Parkinson's Foundation. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds, is assisting the family.

Helen was born in Rock Island County on Jan. 25, 1922, a daughter of Charles and Cora Hofer Dunlap. She married Robert E. Peterson on March 8, 1942. He died in 2010.

Helen attended Brown's Business College and worked at Modern Woodmen, then retired after 22 years at Eagle Foods as a Secretary to the Vice President of Engineering.

Helen was a member of the Reynolds United Methodist Church where she served on the church auxiliary. She volunteered as a secretary for the Cancer Society during which time she headed up benefit golf outings. As a member of the Reynolds American Legion she helped organize many Halloween and Easter events for almost 25 years.