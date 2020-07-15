× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 16, 1937-July 11, 2020

SILVIS -- Helen Kerkhoff, 82, of Silvis, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

A mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Public gathering limitations allow for 50 people at a time within the funeral home. Capacity limits will be monitored and all guest attending visitation or service are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Memorials may be made to Christ The King Catholic Church.

Helen Mary Kerkhoff was born October 16, 1937, in Quincy, Illinois; the daughter of Bernard and Margerite A. (Kemner) Schulte. Helen was one of eleven children and a twin. Helen attended high school at Quincy Notre Dame High School. She worked as an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance, last working in 1997. Helen was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church and Curcillo. She was Eucharist minister for the homebound. Helen was a great cook and baker. She enjoyed crocheting for everyone in the family. Helen loved spending time with her grandchildren.