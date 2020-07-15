October 16, 1937-July 11, 2020
SILVIS -- Helen Kerkhoff, 82, of Silvis, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
A mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Public gathering limitations allow for 50 people at a time within the funeral home. Capacity limits will be monitored and all guest attending visitation or service are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Memorials may be made to Christ The King Catholic Church.
Helen Mary Kerkhoff was born October 16, 1937, in Quincy, Illinois; the daughter of Bernard and Margerite A. (Kemner) Schulte. Helen was one of eleven children and a twin. Helen attended high school at Quincy Notre Dame High School. She worked as an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance, last working in 1997. Helen was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church and Curcillo. She was Eucharist minister for the homebound. Helen was a great cook and baker. She enjoyed crocheting for everyone in the family. Helen loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Kenneth (Lucinda) Kerkhoff, Milan, Tim Kerkhoff, Milan, and Edward (Annette) Kerkhoff, McConnellsburg, Pa., her grandchildren, Kory (Maria) Kerkhoff, Conway, Mo., Bonnie (Chris) Emmert, Preemption, Ill., and Ashley Kerkhoff, Ga., 8 great-grandchildren, her brother, Butch Schulte, her sisters, Irene Clarkson, Sylvia Collins, Cecelia Middendorf, all of Quincy, Ill., and Teresa (Dennis) Duesterhasu, Kingman, Ariz., multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Tom Kerkhoff, grandson, Scott Kerkhoff and 5 sisters.
Online condolences and memories of Helen can be left at sullivanellisltd.com.
