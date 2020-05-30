March 23, 1954-May 24, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Helen Jones-Lambert, 66, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Milan surrounded by her family.
Friends may express their sympathy at a drive-thru visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Due to public gathering restrictions you will not be permitted to exit or gather outside your vehicle. Services private. Burial at Chippiannock Cemetery.
Helen was born on March 23, 1954, in Homer, La., the daughter of Elmer and Vera (Gillis) Heard. Helen then went on to marry Melvin Lambert on July 1, 1992. Helen enjoyed being a CNA and loved styling hair. Helen enjoyed some of the simple things as well. Helen enjoyed bringing life to things by gardening. Helen also enjoyed things like crafts, electronics, motorcycling with her dearest brother James, cooking, bingo, traveling and last but not least, shopping. Helen enjoyed many things, but her greatest joy of all was spending time with her family and friends. To know Helen was to know an amazing woman. Helen was love, loyal, strong, amazing and she touched the hearts of people wherever she went. Helen's love for people was reflected in the work that she chose. Helen was faithful and loved God to the fullest. Helen's soul, smile and free spirit will be missed by many, but they will be forgotten by none. Rest in peace, Helen.
Survived by her husband, Melvin Lambert; children, Domila “Nicki” (Jason) Jones, Corey Williams and Kianna Jones; grandchildren, Anthony Jones, Jorey Williams, DeWan Jones II, Janiah Jones and Bailey Williams; great-grandson, DeWan Jones Jr.; and siblings, Martha Ann Salazar, Gloria Haymon and Cynthia Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, DeWan Jones; siblings; and ex-husband, Murry Jones.
Condolences at www.wheelanpressly.com.
