Helen Jones-Lambert

Helen was born on March 23, 1954, in Homer, La., the daughter of Elmer and Vera (Gillis) Heard. Helen then went on to marry Melvin Lambert on July 1, 1992. Helen enjoyed being a CNA and loved styling hair. Helen enjoyed some of the simple things as well. Helen enjoyed bringing life to things by gardening. Helen also enjoyed things like crafts, electronics, motorcycling with her dearest brother James, cooking, bingo, traveling and last but not least, shopping. Helen enjoyed many things, but her greatest joy of all was spending time with her family and friends. To know Helen was to know an amazing woman. Helen was love, loyal, strong, amazing and she touched the hearts of people wherever she went. Helen's love for people was reflected in the work that she chose. Helen was faithful and loved God to the fullest. Helen's soul, smile and free spirit will be missed by many, but they will be forgotten by none. Rest in peace, Helen.