September 14, 1927-November 11, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Funeral services for Helen J. Deopere, 92, of Rock Island, formerly of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mrs. Deopere passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Helen Mercy was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Moline, the daughter of Andrew and Clara (Rollins) Mercy. She married Donald Deopere on Jan. 19, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. He passed away Feb. 2, 2018. They were high school sweethearts and were married for 72 loving years. In 1944, while in high school, Don wrote the following in a love letter to his future bride: “Gee, it's like Heaven sitting here next to you.” Today, they are rejoined in Heaven.
She retired from Bituminous Insurance in 1990.
She enjoyed bowling and needle work. She was a member of the St. Mary Altar Society, Senior Ladies Bowling and Bituminous 20 Year Club. Helen was a diehard Cubs fan and rarely missed watching a game on TV.
Helen had tremendous love for her only child, David. She and Don saw him through a number of health tragedies such as Polio in 1954 and Open Heart Surgery in 2008, always showing unconditional love and support for him. No matter what the dilemma, she would always say to him, "Be strong David, and everything will be okay."
One thing that could always brighten her day was to talk about her grandchildren, Scott and Beth. She loved to watch them play multiple sports growing up and would tear up with joy just to see or hear from them. Her five great-grandchildren also brightened her day and always brought a smile to her face.
Survivors include her son (and spouse), Dr. David (Rebecca) Deopere, Rock Island; grandchildren, Scott (Tiffiney) Deopere, Bardstown, Ky., and Beth (German) Rossell, Yuma, Ariz.; great-grandchildren, Matti, Will and Catherine, Bardstown, Ky.; and Luca and Brayden, Yuma, Ariz.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a number of brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be made to the Robert Young Center or Friendship Manor. The family sincerely thanks the loving care and support shown to Helen at Friendship Manor. It was truly legendary care in both Assisted Living and Silver Cross Rehabilitation. Also, sincerest thanks are given for the kindness and excellent care provided by the staff in Trauma Care at UnityPoint Health in Rock Island.
Helen was a devout Catholic, and always had faith in God that he would rejoin her with Donald; and, today that has happened.