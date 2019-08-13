February 21, 1929-August 11, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Helen I. Miller, 90, of East Moline, passed away at Hope Creek Care Center on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Visitation will be 4–6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at The Apostolic Sanctuary, 1501 John Deere Pkwy, Silvis, with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Apostolic Sanctuary, where she was a member.
Helen was born in Louisa County, Iowa, on Feb. 21, 1929. She was the daughter of Raymond and Evelyn (Woodruff) Randolph. Helen married Harold Williams. She later married Terry Miller; he preceded her in death in 2011. Helen was a bookkeeper, working for Ben Franklin, Federated, Mr. Quick, Uniform World, Green Rock Bakery and Centennial Construction Company.
Helen enjoyed bowling, square dancing and her R.O. Gang. She loved her pets and all animals, and she loved being with her family.
Survivors include her son, Dan (Audie) Williams, Silvis; brothers, Darrel (Janice) Randolph, Silvis, Richard (Diane) Randolph, Milwaukee, Wis.; stepchildren, Alan (Dawn) Miller, Terry (Debbie) Miller, Glenn (Mary) Miller and Sheryl Christine, Dennis Miller; 28 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and two sons, Tom and Randy.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.