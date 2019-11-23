September 24, 1928-November 23, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Helen Heiland, East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mrs. Heiland died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Helen Humphrey was born Sept. 24, 1928, in East Moline, the daughter of Lester and Thelma (Leonard) Humphrey. She was a graduate of United Township High School. She married Harold Heiland, Feb. 24, 1951, at St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline. He passed away Oct. 10, 2005. She retired from International Harvester, East Moline, after 30 years of service. Helen was very active in local and East Moline politics and community service. She was appointed by Mayor Emmendorfer to the East Moline treasurer's post in 1988 and elected in 1989. She was appointed East Moline 1st Ward alderman in 1992 and elected in 1993 where she served for over 20 years. She was elected Mayor Pro-Tem by council from 2007-2013. Served on all committees of the council.
She was Rock Island Precinct committeeman for 30 years, Chairman- South Moline Township Democrat Committeemen for 28 years, Rock Island County Democrat Chairwoman for approximately 30 years, past board member and committees VNHA Trinity, Moline, past financial secretary of UAW Local 1356 and chairman of UAW Local 1356 retirees, and a board member of East Moline Boosters Club
She was a longtime member and past secretary of St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.
Helen felt the biggest accomplishments in her life were her family and being able to help people when they were in need.
Survivors include her son, Larry (Kris) Heiland, East Moline; granddaughter, Amy (Madison) Straubhaar; “second son,” Dave (Sheryl) Hanson, East Moline and their children, Taryn (Josh) Edgin and Daniel (Taryn) Hanson; and sister, Cindy (Steve) Kennedy, Metropolis, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Sandy Pennington, Jack Humphrey and Jerry (Ruth) Humphrey.
Memorials may be made to the East Moline Foundation.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.