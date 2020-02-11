January 6, 1926-February 6, 2020
PORT BYRON — Helen Eleonora Wiltamuth Andrews Gehring, 94, of Port Byron, Ill., passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, at the New Perspective in Silvis.
A luncheon at 11 a.m. visitation at noon and a funeral service at 1 p.m. will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the First United Methodist Church of Port Byron. She will be laid to rest next to her first husband, Harley Dale Andrews, in Oneida, Ill. Schroder Mortuary of Silvis is handling arrangements.
Helen Eleonora Wiltamuth Andrews Gehring, daughter of Edward Wiltamuth and Eleonora Struss, was born in Hampton on Jan. 6, 1926. On Feb. 13, 1949, Helen married Harley Dale Andrews, of Altona. Thereafter, they resided in Knoxville, Ill. Upon Harley's accidental death in 1955, Helen enrolled at Western Illinois University, where she received a bachelor's degree, followed later with a Master's Degree in Business Education. She was employed at Monmouth High School, teaching Office Occupations for three years.
In 1961, Helen married Bruce Gehring. She began teaching Cooperative Business Education at Moline High School in 1964 until her retirement in 1993.
Helen enjoyed many social and education opportunities in her life. She took pride in Agribusiness and was vocal in many farming related activities. Helen loved to sing, performing in competitions in her youth as well as participating in the church choir in her earlier years. Helen was involved in multiple Historical Societies, The Retired Teachers Association, local Libraries, Circle of Friends Book Club and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Port Byron.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters and their spouses, Gwenola and John Mohr and Dorothy and Leonard Tousignant; her spouses, Harley Dale Andrews and Bruce Gehring; her stepdaughter, Sandra Snyder; her niece, Carmen Toussignant; her great- nephew, Adrien Wall-Toussignant; and her great-grandson, Noah Anderson.
Here to remember her are her three children: Stephen (Suzanne) Andrews, Gregory (Ann) Andrews and Sanchia Andrews Anderson; stepchildren: Sherry (Rollin) Swanson, Gary (Marlene) Gehring and Louise Nelson; grandchildren: Harley (Laura) Andrews, Seth (Elizabeth) Andrews, Nicole Andrews, Ruby (Tanner) Pionke, Matthew Anderson; great-nephew: Austin Wall-Toussignant; five great-grandchildren and special friends: Renate Strosahl and Janet Taylor.
Memorials can be made to the Rock Island County Historical Society.
