January 6, 1926-February 6, 2020

PORT BYRON — Helen Eleonora Wiltamuth Andrews Gehring, 94, of Port Byron, Ill., passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, at the New Perspective in Silvis.

A luncheon at 11 a.m. visitation at noon and a funeral service at 1 p.m. will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the First United Methodist Church of Port Byron. She will be laid to rest next to her first husband, Harley Dale Andrews, in Oneida, Ill. Schroder Mortuary of Silvis is handling arrangements.

Helen Eleonora Wiltamuth Andrews Gehring, daughter of Edward Wiltamuth and Eleonora Struss, was born in Hampton on Jan. 6, 1926. On Feb. 13, 1949, Helen married Harley Dale Andrews, of Altona. Thereafter, they resided in Knoxville, Ill. Upon Harley's accidental death in 1955, Helen enrolled at Western Illinois University, where she received a bachelor's degree, followed later with a Master's Degree in Business Education. She was employed at Monmouth High School, teaching Office Occupations for three years.

In 1961, Helen married Bruce Gehring. She began teaching Cooperative Business Education at Moline High School in 1964 until her retirement in 1993.