× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 29, 1918-July 14, 2020

SILVIS — Helen DePaepe, 101, Silvis, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at New Perspective, Silvis. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline. Attendees are required to wear masks at all times. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she was a member.

Helen VandeVoorde was born on Aug. 29, 1918, in Geneseo, Ill., the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Bonte) VandeVoorde. She married Adolph DePaepe on Sept. 14, 1940, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Atkinson, Ill. He died May 28, 2004. She and her husband had been members of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church in East Moline, where Helen was active in the St. Rita's Circle. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Helen enjoyed needlepoint, baking, playing cards and loved spending time with her family, friends and her granddogs.

Survivors include daughter-in-law, Jayne DePaepe, Silvis; granddaughter, Susan (Robert) Dennis, Wauconda, Ill., great-grandchildren, Brooke Dennis (Kyle Dal Santo) and Jacob Dennis (Yosemit Liberato); and sister, Marilyn DeDecker, Atkinson.