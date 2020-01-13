January 30, 1923-January 13, 2020

NEW BOSTON — Helen Boyer, 96, of New Boston, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, with visitation one hour prior to services. Private burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Oskaloosa, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Mercer County Animal Control. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Helen Louise was born on Jan. 30, 1923, in Grinnell, Iowa, to Ross and Elsie (Paul) Esler. She married Roy Carmichael, later divorcing. Helen was married to Merle Boyer for 30 years. He preceded her in death.

Helen enjoyed bowling, tending her home and gardening, especially flowers, and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She had a favorite Yorkie canine companion, Dukie.

Helen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Donna Carmichael, of Taylor Ridge; four grandchildren and spouses, Tami and Brad, Candi and Troy, Robert and Gina, and Richard; stepgrandchild, Sherri and Carl; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; one brother; her husband; and her daughter, Judy Baltimore.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ahmed Okba for the personalized care for Helen. It was truly appreciated.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Boyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.