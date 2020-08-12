× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 28, 1931-August 10, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Hazel L. Fox, 89, of Coal Valley, Ill., died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her daughter Sue’s home in Pekin, Ill.

Private family services will be held. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to JDRF, the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

The former Hazel Lee Bowden was born June 28, 1931, in Brownwood, Texas, the daughter of Arnold and Annie (Bruskie) Bowden. She married Raymond John Fox on May 1, 1950, in Archer City, Texas. He died May 26, 1996. She worked at the manager of the cafeteria at McCabe’s Department Store in Rock Island. Prior to that, she worked at Servus Rubber.

Hazel enjoyed reading, computer games, gardening and watching girls volleyball on television. Above all else, family was the most important thing to her, especially time with her grandchildren playing Nintendo and PlayStation.