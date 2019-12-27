September 25, 1926-December 24, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Hazel J. Verfaillie, 93, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Trinity Lutheran Church.

Hazel was born on Sept. 25, 1926, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Adeline (Henning) Preston. She married Frank “Steve” Verfaillie on May 4, 1944, in Davenpor. She retired as an administrative secretary for Moline Water Works on Sept. 25, 1981, after 12 years. Hazel was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was active with her Once A Month Club for the Class of 1944. In her younger years she enjoyed golfing and roller-skating.

Survivors include her children, Mike Verfaillie, Ft. Myers, Fla., Randy (Marilyn) Verfaillie, Conifer, Colo.; daughter, Debra (Kevin) Cox, Castaic, Calif.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Maynard.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

