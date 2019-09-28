May 19, 1919-September 9, 2019
SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. — Hazel Elizabeth Johnson of Sun City West, Ariz., passed away Sept. 9, 2019, at the age of 100. Hazel was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Esther and Martin Johnson on May 19, 1919. Her parents were first generation Americans, and she grew up only speaking their native Swedish.
In 1948 after practicing as a nurse overseas during World War II and also working briefly at Los Alamos during the Manhattan Project, she met Dr. Chester Johnson of East Moline. Hazel and Chet were married and returned to Moline where Chet had opened his ophthalmology practice. Hazel and Chester raised four active children and for many years were well-known members of the community.
After retirement, Hazel and Chester travelled extensively and spent their time between homes in Torch Lake, Mich., Manzanillo, Mexico, and finally in Sun City West.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Martin and Nancy, Steven and Muffy and Elise and Liz. In addition, she had six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Chester; and son, Brian.
Hazel was a beautiful and amazing woman. In May she celebrated her 100th birthday by dancing to the music of a swing band and actively entertaining all of the 180 guests that had gathered to honor her. She never stopped trying to improve her skills on the computer and iPad and was always FaceTiming her family. She enjoyed learning new hobbies and was always making remarkable friendships. Hazel was a beloved matriarch that readily shared her strong opinions and her generous nature. Her friends and family are forever blessed to have had her as such a loving and strong role model.