May 2, 1925-August 21, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Hattie Mae Thornton, 94, of Rock Island, passed Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Hope Creek Care, East Moline.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Second Baptist Church, 919-6th Ave., Rock Island. The Rev. Joseph Williamson III will officiate. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd, 1902-3rd Ave., East Moline.
Hattie Mae Faust was born May 2, 1925, in Turkey Scratch, Ark.; the daughter of Frank and Sarah (Marshall) Faust. Hattie was educated in Marion, Ill. She married the Rev. Andrew J. Thornton. He passed May 1, 1977. Hattie worked at the former New York Store, Moline, in sales and as an elevator operator.
Hattie was a member of Second Baptist Church, Rock Island, where she was a deaconess. She was also a member of Eastern Star Adah Chapter 10 O.E.S. and the Martin Luther King Active Club, Rock Island. Although Hattie never had children, she was a Cub Scout Leader in her early years, her testament to love of children. She loved gardening. She was known to be a wonderful baker, especially her pound cakes.
Those left to cherish her memory are sister, Ealer Joyner, McKinney, Texas; nieces, Frances Lawrence, East Moline, Alice (Thethel) Locke, East Moline, Sara Ann Howard, Rock Island, Lilly Bell Reed, Indianapolis, Linda (Randy) Davis, Philadelphia, Mo., Nanette (Victor) Boyland, Murphy, Texas, Melanie Lewis, East Moline, and Gloria Joyner, McKinney, Texas; nephews, Henry Faust, Rock Island, Sam (Hilda) Joyner, New Orleans, Jeffrey Woods, Moline, and Aaron (Karen) Woods, East Moline; many great-nieces, -nephews; and friends, including special friend, Bernice Brown, Rock Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters; Luerencia Faust and Frankie Woods.
Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.