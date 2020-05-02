× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 10, 1949-April 30, 2020

LECLAIRE — Harry W. Luchman, 71, of LeClaire, passed away on April 30, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to First Presbyterian Church, LeClaire for the Children’s Education Programs, River Bend Food Bank or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Harry was born on Jan. 10, 1949, in Omaha, Neb., to Bernard and Frances (Klitz) Luchman. He earned a degree in general studies from the University of Iowa. He was united in marriage to Donna Jones on Oct. 23, 1971, in Lehigh, Iowa. Harry was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Past Elder and former Sunday school teacher. Harry spent a majority of his career in restaurant equipment sales and consulting, leaving a mark on many, not only in the Quad City area but throughout the Midwest as well. He was a member of the Bi-State Sportsman Club, an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He was also a history buff, an excellent cook and loved red geraniums. Harry was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time with his friends hunting and fishing as well as training his favorite English springer spaniel, Ray, and Sunny, an English field cocker.