January 2, 1916-August 13, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Harry W. Humphrey, 103, formerly of Cambridge, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Allure of Geneseo (formerly Good Samaritan). Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Cambridge Lutheran Church. Rev. Randall Mullin will officiate. Burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Harry Humphrey Memorial Fund. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Harry Wiley Humphrey was born Jan. 2, 1916, in Bonapart, Iowa, the son of William W. and Ida Mae Murphy Humphrey. His marriage to Veryl M. Lee took place at her parents' home in Coal Valley on Jan. 30, 1937. She passed away on Dec. 22, 2001. He was a member of the Cambridge Lutheran Church. Harry worked as a coal miner, a farmer, a barber and then was a security guard at John Deere until retiring in 1981. He enjoyed bowling and golfing
Those surviving are his son, Steve Humphrey, Mesa, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren, Laurie (Lee) Meylor, Dave (Amy) Humphrey, Julie (Pete) Reyes, Brenda (Phil) Gawthrop, Mitch (Shelley Richardson) Fickling, Kendra (Kelly) Katter, Kim (Barry) Jackson, Shayne (Jen) Fickling, Angela Evans, Alina (Ernie) Navarro; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Wayne Fickling; a son, Larry Humphrey; three sisters, Gladys Lamb, Ruth Clayman and Helen Raisbeck; and five brothers, Clarence, Warren, Wayne, Glen and Roy Humphrey.
