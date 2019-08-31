July 6, 1950-August 30, 2019
SILVIS — Harry Roy Wright, 69, of Silvis, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his home. Family services will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.
Harry was born July 6, 1950, in Rock Island, the son of Rex and Helen (Mallas) Wright. Harry Married Linda Vandel on June 7, 1969, in Moline. He had owned and operated the Decorating Center. Harry enjoyed fishing, flower gardening, watching old Westerns, especially John Wayne movies, and was a Chicago Cubs fan. He and his brother had a band called Wide Track.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, Harry Nicholis (Brittany) Wright, Silvis; siblings, Doug “Wally” Wright, East Moline, Nancy Patton, Rock Island; and step, Richard Zeroth, Rock Island; nephews, Richard (Andrea) and Samuel “Doug” Zeroth; and special cousins.
He was preceded in death by both sets of parents, Rex and Bonnie Wright and Helen and Richard Zeroth.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.