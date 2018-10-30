December 13, 1922-October 30, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Harry A. Peterson, 95, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
Harry was born on Dec. 13, 1922, in Moline, the son of Axel and Jennie Munson Peterson. He married Marion Yager on Aug. 24, 1946, in Moline. For 41 years he was an educator in the Rock Island School District as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. Harry was a past president of the Rock Island Education Association. Harry was proud of being a lifelong resident of Rock Island, and being active in the community. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving in World War II as a squadron navigator in the South Pacific. Harry earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster for his services. As a veteran he had the honor to have traveled on the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities four years ago and said that was an experience of a lifetime.
Harry was very handy, building his own house in Rock Island and helping family members with their own. He also was part of the cabin house build in Michigan on the Upper Peninsula. This cabin was his and Marion’s favorite spot to put together gatherings with family and friends. Harry was very family oriented and enjoyed being around them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beyond his family he was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and an avid cribbage player. Harry was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
Harry is survived by his children, Deborah (James) Braet, Christine (Saad) Ahmed, Bruce (Sherry) Peterson, Pamela (Stephen) Saunders, Nan Hasenberg, Thomas (Phyllis) Peterson and James (Jennifer) Peterson; 19 grandchildren, Kristin (Jeff) Stiefvater and their children Hayes and Abby, Craig (Kelly) Braet and their children Katelyn, Kelsey and Clayton, Noah (Rachel) Ahmed and their son baby Noah, Kyle (Divya) Peterson and their children Shiv, Dhruv, and Naina, Brett Peterson, Todd (Emily) Peterson with their son Jensen, Kina Peterson, Fuzzy (Liz) Saunders with their children Alaina and Jack, Cameron Saunders, Bryan Saunders, Alison (Nick) Boisvert, Luke Hasenberg, Lisa Hasenberg, Emily Peterson, Matthew Peterson, Elias (Sarah) Peterson and their daughter Katie, and Brady, Sam, and Will Peterson; special friend and caregiver, Nancy Patton; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Peterson; parents; brother, George Peterson; sister, Ruby Trich.
Online condolences may be left to Harry’s family at wheelanpressly.com.