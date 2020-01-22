September 4, 1932-January 17, 2020

ANNAWAN — Harry L. Seger, 87, of Annawan, died on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Annawan Community United Methodist Church. Pastor Peg Emmert will officiate. Burial will be in Annawan Township Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan. Memorials may be made to Annawan-Alba Fire Department or to the Annawan Community United Methodist Church.

Harry was born on Sept. 4, 1932, in Erie, Ill., the son of Leslie and Alvina Seger. He graduated from Erie High School and served in the U.S.Army during the Korean War. On July 20, 1956, he married Barbara Pringle in Erie. She died on Oct. 20, 2004. Harry had owned and operated the Pringle Locker in Annawan until his retirement in 1999.

Memberships include Annawan VFW, Mineral American Legion, and the Annawan Community United Methodist Church. Harry enjoyed motorcycles, fishing and boating.