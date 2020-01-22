September 4, 1932-January 17, 2020
ANNAWAN — Harry L. Seger, 87, of Annawan, died on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Annawan Community United Methodist Church. Pastor Peg Emmert will officiate. Burial will be in Annawan Township Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan. Memorials may be made to Annawan-Alba Fire Department or to the Annawan Community United Methodist Church.
Harry was born on Sept. 4, 1932, in Erie, Ill., the son of Leslie and Alvina Seger. He graduated from Erie High School and served in the U.S.Army during the Korean War. On July 20, 1956, he married Barbara Pringle in Erie. She died on Oct. 20, 2004. Harry had owned and operated the Pringle Locker in Annawan until his retirement in 1999.
Memberships include Annawan VFW, Mineral American Legion, and the Annawan Community United Methodist Church. Harry enjoyed motorcycles, fishing and boating.
Survivors include his daughter Jill (Tony) Weddle, Wallace, N.C.; son, Brent (Ada) Seger, Colona, Ill.; brother, George (Joann) Seger, Erie; and a sister-in-law, Sheila (Ron) Clary, Geneseo. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; brother, Don; and sisters, Thelma and Ruby.
Video tribute may be viewed and condolences expressed by visiting Harry's obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
401 W. Front St. P.O. Box 471
Annawan, IL 61234
10:00AM
201 S. Main St.
Annawan, IL 61234
11:00AM
Rt. 78
Annawan, IL 61234
11:30AM
201 S. Main St.
Annawan, IL 61234