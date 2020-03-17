March 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Harry C. Muffley, 98, of Rock Island, passed away Monday March 2, 2020, in his home at Friendship Manor.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery, with Military Honors presented by Moline American Legion Post 246.

Harry was born in 1921 in Urbana, Ill., to Elvay and Bertha Muffley. He married Barbara J. Barger in 1971. Harry served in the Navy during World War II in the North Atlantic and was cited for bravery and courage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He retired in 1980 from the Department of Defense after 32 years as a research chemist.

Harry was a member Emeritus of the American Chemical Society, The American Society of Lubrication Engineers, South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, and a life member of the Moline American Legion Post 246.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; stepchildren, Linda Hildebrand (Don), Nancy Hass (William), Brian Barger (Kate Cahill); five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, Nancy and Miriam Borop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvay and Bertha; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Jim Borop.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Genesis Community Hospice or Friendship Manor.

To send flowers to the family of Harry Muffley , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory

3030 - 7th Avenue

Rock Island, IL 61201 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.