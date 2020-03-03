December 2, 1921-March 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Harry C. Muffley, 98, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in his home at Friendship Manor.

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with arrangements, which are pending. Private burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Harry was born in 1921 in Urbana, Ill., to Elvay and Bertha Muffley. He married Barbara J. Barger in 1971. Harry served in the Navy during World War II in the North Atlantic and was cited for bravery and courage.

He retired in 1980 from the Department of Defense after 32 years as a research chemist.

Harry was a member Emeritus of the American Chemical Society, The American Society of Lubrication Engineers, South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, and a life member of the Moline American Legion Post 246.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; stepchildren, Linda Hildebrand (Don), Nancy Hass (William), Brian Barger (Kate Cahill); five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, Nancy and Miriam Borop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvay and Bertha; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Jim Borop.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Genesis Community Hospice or Friendship Manor.

