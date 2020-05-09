May 14, 1936-May 8, 2020
COAL VALLEY — Harriett H. Strandgard, 83, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline, Illinois.
Private family graveside services will take place at Western Township Cemetery, Orion, Illinois, with The Rev. Tim Snart officiating. Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Beulah Presbyterian Church, Orion, where she was a member.
The former Harriett Hazel Crawford was born May 14, 1936, in Taylor Ridge, Illinois, the daughter of William Marquis and Mabel (Gaston) Crawford. She graduated from Reynolds High School and went on to marry Alex Strandgard on September 9, 1961, at Edgington Presbyterian Church in Edgington, Illinois.
She first worked for McKesson and later for John Deere. She then became a respiratory therapist for the former Lutheran Hospital and then Trinity. Above all, family was the most important thing to Harriett, and she especially loved watching her grandchildren play sports.
Harriett is survived by her husband, Alex; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kathy Strandgard of Sherrard, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Jack Allen of Orion; five grandchildren, Riley and Spenser Strandgard, and James, Jon and Seth Allen; sisters, Zylphia Collen, Dorothy Grover, Mary (Ken) Iverson, Bernadine (Tony) Figurin, and Charlene Theisen; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Taylor Strandgard; and sisters, Betty Loveall, Myrtle Stewart, Miona Petersen, and Alberta Rossow.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.