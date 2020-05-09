× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 14, 1936-May 8, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Harriett H. Strandgard, 83, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline, Illinois.

Private family graveside services will take place at Western Township Cemetery, Orion, Illinois, with The Rev. Tim Snart officiating. Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Beulah Presbyterian Church, Orion, where she was a member.

The former Harriett Hazel Crawford was born May 14, 1936, in Taylor Ridge, Illinois, the daughter of William Marquis and Mabel (Gaston) Crawford. She graduated from Reynolds High School and went on to marry Alex Strandgard on September 9, 1961, at Edgington Presbyterian Church in Edgington, Illinois.

She first worked for McKesson and later for John Deere. She then became a respiratory therapist for the former Lutheran Hospital and then Trinity. Above all, family was the most important thing to Harriett, and she especially loved watching her grandchildren play sports.