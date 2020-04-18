× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 10, 1921- April 17, 2020

WEST LIBERTY — Harriet Frances Bealer, 99, of West Liberty, Iowa, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Friday April 17, 2020, at Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Alexis Cemetery, Alexis, Ill. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Harriet was born January 10, 1921, in Flora, Ill., a daughter of Clarence C. and Clara Eva Hargrave. She met her loving husband, Robert Laughead, while working at the Rock Island Arsenal. They had three loving children, Dan, Jane and Richard. Following Robert's death in 1975, she married Warren Bealer in 1981. He also preceded her in death. Harriet retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad, where she worked from 1955 to 1983.

Harriet loved quilting, dancing, and was known for the many hats she enjoyed wearing. She adored her family and grandchildren, and was a very loving and giving person. Harriet was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. She belonged to several different organizations: Women's Traffic Club of the Quint-cities, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and The Red Hats, and other organizations.