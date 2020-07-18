× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 12, 1945-July 14, 2020

GENESEO — Harold W. “Bert” Rehn Jr. age 74, of Geneseo, formerly of Galesburg and Andover, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Hillcrest Home in Geneseo. Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www. Petersonwallinknox.com.

He was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Albuquerque, N.M., to Harold and Doris Stark Rehn. He graduated from ROVA High School.

Bert served in the US Air Force from 1963 to 1967. He was stationed in the Azores. He worked for Butler Manufacturing in Galesburg, Ill., until he retired.

Bert enjoyed travelling and made several trips overseas. He enjoyed visits from family, especially from his great-niece Lizzy, great-nephew David, and Scott’s wife Rhobie.

Bert is survived by his brother, Robert (Mary) Rehn of Plano, Texas; and four nephews, Scott (Rhobie) Underwood of Macomb, Ill., Tim Underwood of Andover, Michael (Kelli) Rehn of McKinney, Texas, Nicholas (Merritt) Rehn-DeBraal of San Antonio, Texas; four great-nieces and one great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Roy; and his sister, Darla, and her husband Roger Underwood.

