ROCK ISLAND — Harold J. Schaab, 93, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island.

Harold was born May 8, 1927, in Rock Island, a son of George H. and Meta (Arp) Schaab. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Following his military service, Harold married Mary K. Cook on Feb. 5, 1949, in Rock Island. Mary passed away on May 2, 2018. Harold worked as a City of Rock Island police officer for 21 years, retiring as a lieutenant. He also worked at John Deere Davenport Works for an additional 11 years as a security guard. He was a proud member of the Illinois Police Association. Harold enjoyed woodworking, family trips and traveling all over the U.S. He was also a master marksman who enjoyed spending time on the shooting range and catching up with his fellow officers.