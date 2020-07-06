× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 1, 1936-July 4, 2020

BETTENDORF — Harold J. Campbell, 84, a resident of Bettendorf, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Bickford Cottage in Davenport following an extended illness.

Private family services will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1936, in Centerville, Iowa, the son of James Tilmont and Mildred (Polich) Campbell, and graduated from Moline High School in 1954. On Aug. 25, 1956, he was united in marriage to Velma I. Sullivan in Bettendorf.

Harold worked at Alcoa in Riverdale, Iowa, in the roll shop until retiring in 1998 after many years of service.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing and bike riding. He was an avid fan watching and supporting his grandchildren in playing baseball. He also loved breakfast with his buddies at the Argo Corner and at McDonald's in LeClaire. Harold never met a stranger in in younger years, was always helping others.