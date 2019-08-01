March 18, 1935-July 31, 2019
MOLINE — Harold “Harry” David Anderson, 84, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family in Moline on July 31, 2019.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Quad Cities Senior Olympics or Riverside United Methodist Church, where Harry was a charter member.
Harry was born on March 18, 1935, in Rock Island, the son of Charles and Mary Garnet Maring-Anderson. He attended Moline High School and graduated from Lincoln Barber College. He married Donna Jean Remy-Anderson in Rock Island on Dec. 6, 1952.
Harry enjoyed pitching horseshoes, singing and was a Meals on Wheels volunteer. He was a pitcher for his church softball league and a leader for the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. He was a former president of the United Methodist Men. He was former President of the Moline Horseshoe Club at Triangle Courts and was instrumental in facilitating the Illinois State Horseshoe Tournament in Moline. He competed in and was the director of the horseshoe event for the Senior Olympics for 25 years. Harry loved spending time with his family and friends.
Harry is survived by his wife, Donna, of 66 years, Moline; children, Deborah (Dennis) Johnson, Colona, Ill., David (Laura) Anderson, Lubbock, Texas, Kimberly Wiseman (Mark) Johnson, Davenport, Iowa, Penny (Michael) McIntosh, Lincoln, Ill., Corey (Kristina) Anderson, Wilton, Iowa; 20 grandkids; 19 great-grandkids; along with a host of nieces, nephews and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, nine sisters, two brother and infant great-grandchild, Malechi.
