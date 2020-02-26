September 24, 1920-February 22, 2020
BLOOMINGTON — Harber Homer Hall, 99, of Bloomington and Longboat Key, Fla., passed away at 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at The Windsor of Lakewood Ranch Senior Living Facility, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Senator Hall will be laid to rest in the family plot in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. A celebration of Harber's life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington.
Harber was born Sept. 24, 1920, in Chicago, the son of Harry Homer Hall and Dorothy Harber. He married Betty Sherrard, of Rock Island, in 1944. He later married Jeanette Butell, of Elkhart, in 1958.
Surviving are his son, John S. Hall (Julie), Orion; and his daughter, Heather (Greg) Shepard, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; brother, Harry H. “Bud” Hall (Janie); nephew, Hudson Harber Hall; and niece, Holly Hall Rickert, all of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Edwards, Harrison Harber Shepard and Gregory M. Shepard Jr.; and two great-granddaughters, Emily and Abigail Edwards.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Janice Badillo, of Dallas, Ore.
From age 5, Harber worked on his grandfather Judge Homer William Hall's three successful campaigns as a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1927, 1929 and 1931. He developed a lifelong love of politics from his grandfather in those campaigns.
He began high school at Bloomington High School and then he moved with his family to the south side of Chicago where he attended Hyde Park High School. One year later he moved to Moline where he attended Moline High School. Keeping ever on the move, Harber attended Rock Island High School from where he graduated in 1938. Four high schools in four years created a future successful politician. Harber later would remark, “I know everyone my age in the State of Illinois because I went to high school with them”.
Harber attended the University of Miami in Miami, Fla., majoring in business administration. He enlisted in the armed services one day after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor to begin World War II. Initially Harber went to work at the Rock Island Arsenal and then the War Department in Washington, D.C. In September 1943, he enrolled in the Army Air Corps and served his basic training in Santa Ana Army Air Base, California. During World War II, he was stationed on Guam where he became a radar bombardier with one of two B-29 squadrons located on the island. Harber flew 23 bombing missions over Japan. He was on the last bombing mission when the war officially ended.
After WWII, Harber re-enlisted in the Army Air Corps and trained as a pilot. He was eventually stationed at Lindsey Air Station in Wiesbaden, Germany, and Rhein-Main Air Base near Frankfurt, Germany, from where he flew C-54 Skymasters that ferried coal, flour and other cargo to West Berlin during the Berlin Airlift. Harber was released from active duty from the Air Force in September 1954 with the rank of Lt. Colonel.
He returned to Bloomington, where he worked as the General Services Manager for Union Automobile Indemnity Association for several years before becoming a real estate broker. In 1962, Harber, a Republican, was elected McLean County Treasurer, a position he held for four years. In 1966 he was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives, and reelected in 1968 and 1970. In 1972, he was elected to the State Senate 44th District and was reelected in 1976. He retired from the Senate in 1979.
Harber was a true gentleman who treated everyone he met with kindness and respect. He was known for his quick wit and wry sense of humor which persisted through his final day. “Are you comfortable Harber?” “I make a decent living.”