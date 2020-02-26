Harber Homer Hall

He began high school at Bloomington High School and then he moved with his family to the south side of Chicago where he attended Hyde Park High School. One year later he moved to Moline where he attended Moline High School. Keeping ever on the move, Harber attended Rock Island High School from where he graduated in 1938. Four high schools in four years created a future successful politician. Harber later would remark, “I know everyone my age in the State of Illinois because I went to high school with them”.

Harber attended the University of Miami in Miami, Fla., majoring in business administration. He enlisted in the armed services one day after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor to begin World War II. Initially Harber went to work at the Rock Island Arsenal and then the War Department in Washington, D.C. In September 1943, he enrolled in the Army Air Corps and served his basic training in Santa Ana Army Air Base, California. During World War II, he was stationed on Guam where he became a radar bombardier with one of two B-29 squadrons located on the island. Harber flew 23 bombing missions over Japan. He was on the last bombing mission when the war officially ended.