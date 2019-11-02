June 2, 1936-October 27, 2019
MOLINE — Memorial services for Hal E. Van Nest, Jr., 83, of Moline, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at a later date.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mr. Van Nest died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Hal was born June 2, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Hal E. and Alberta (McAllister) Van Nest Sr.
He served in the U.S. National Guard. He married Carol Miller Oct. 17, 1957, at St. Wenceslaus, Cedar Rapids. She died in September of 1993. He later married Jule (Veys) Newquist May 25, 2002, at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. He worked for Collins Radio and later retired from Rockwell International in 1993, after 37 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Jule; children, Laura (Kim) Reed, Jacksonville, Fla., Todd (Diane) Van Nest, Barrington, Ill., and Ann Van Nest (James Gerk), Mesa, Ariz.; stepchildren, Robbin Schnell, Moline, Craig (Beth) Newquist, Colona, Christine Enlow, Milan, and Dawn Forte (David Saur), Chili, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Griffin, Charles City, Iowa, and Sandra (Roger) Giegerich, Sebring, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife.
