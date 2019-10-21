October 26, 1933-October 20, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Hal Dean L. Vincent, 85, of rural Cambridge, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Cambridge United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Aniol will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge United Methodist Church or the Cambridge Community School Hall of Fame Project. Stackhouse-Moore, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Hal Dean L. Vincent was born Oct. 26, 1933, in Cornwall Township, Henry County, Illinois, the son of Hal Donald and Gladys E. Sward Vincent. He was educated in Cambridge area schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1951. His marriage to Sally J. Wells took place on Nov. 28, 1953, in Cambridge.
He was a lifelong farmer in Cambridge Township. Hal Dean was a member of the Cambridge United Methodist Church and the Henry County Farm Bureau. He was also a charter member of Valley View Club, Cambridge, where he had served as the president of the Board of Directors. Hal Dean was the manger of the Cambridge Community Lanes from 1961 to 1974 and had served on the Cambridge Community School Board.
Those surviving are his wife, Sally; a son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell and Doreen Vincent, Cambridge; a daughter, Joni Secymore, Cambridge; a daughter and son-in-law, Angela Vincent and Darryl Cherry, Houston, Texas; and a daughter-in-law, Bonita Vincent, Cambridge; 11 grandchildren, Emily, Seth (Lyndsee), Lauren and Carson Vincent, Jessica (Garth) Henry, Michael (Molly) Secymore, Alison and Leslie Smith, Brandon (Lynne) Thompson, Bailey (Seth) Jeffries and Brinton (Perry Alekna) Vincent; seven great-grandchildren. His parents; son, Bennett; and brother, Wayne, preceded him in death.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.