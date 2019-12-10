H. Earl Edwards

February 19, 1933-December 3, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-H. Earl Edwards, 86, of Rock Island, IL, fell asleep on Tuesday, December 3, at his home. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, at 2:00 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.

Earl retired from Oscar Mayer. He enjoyed fishing and was a Dallas Cowboy fan. The love of his life was his ministry.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne, daughter Alecia (Malcolm) of Louisiana, sons Dennis (Margaret) Edwards of Fairview Heights, IL, Byron (Floreisha) Washington of Columbia, MO, brothers Royce (Judy) Edwards of Silvis, Ray of Mississippi, Antonio & Andre Mattox of East St. Louis, IL, sisters Lillian Harrington, Davenport, Leora Woods, Minnie Houston of Mississippi, as well as grandchildren, nieces, relatives and friends.

He was preceeded in death by three brothers, a sister and his parents.