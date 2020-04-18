× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 17, 1923-April 16, 2020

MOLINE — H. Donald Johnson, 96, of Moline went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Overlook Village Senior Living.

A private family service will be held on Monday, April 20. Memorials may be made to the H. Donald Johnson Memorial Fund.

Don was born Sept. 17, 1923, in Moline and was the son of Carl and Alice (Peterson) Johnson. He married Joan N. Singleton on April 25, 1953. Don was an army veteran, serving overseas in WWII from 1943 to 1946. He spent his career at Deere & Co., retiring in 1984 as cashier for the East Moline Sales Branch after 43 years with the company.

Don was a lifelong member at First Evangelical Free Church of Moline, where he served faithfully for many years in leadership roles including church chairman, vice chairman, deacon, trustee, and as an adult Sunday school teacher. He also chaired the church's Centennial Committee and served as Chairman for the 1990 Quad City Palau Crusade.