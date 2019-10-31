Gwendolyn J. Blais

February 5, 1933-October 31, 2019
OPHIEM, Ill. — Gwen J. Blais, 86, of Ophiem, Ill., died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center in Galesburg. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Sherrard. Burial is in the Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Ophiem. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the AlWood Elementary School Library or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
She was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Melvern and Nora Hagen Craven. In her formative years, she lived with her maternal grandparents: Frank and Gertrude Hagen.
Gwen earned her AA from Black Hawk College, AB from Augustana and her MA from Western Illinois University, where she was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Academic Honor Society. She was united in marriage to Clyde F. Blais on Aug. 25, 1951, in Moline. He died in 2009.
Gwen taught English and art at Sherrard Sr. and Jr. High school, retiring in 1994. During those years, she taught part time at Black Hawk and Augustana Colleges. She completed her student teaching and after retirement, subbed at Rock Island High School. She was involved in interdenominational ministry for many years. She was involved in all the arts, sewing, writing and was trained as a Master Gardener. Gwen enjoyed watching all sports, especially Grand Tour Cyling, and she would have watched paint dry if it was a competition.
She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Ophiem.
Survivors include one daughter: Kerryn L. (Chris) Brandt, of Clare, Iowa; one son, William E. (Dr. Jane Kotecki) Blais, of Rockford, Ill.; seven grandchildren: T. Aaron Numkena, Lehi Numkena, Sara Wolf, Nathan (Shannon) Numkena, Stefani (Jason) Warrant, Celestina Edelman, Zane Edelman; nine great-grandchildren: Austin D-W., Breanne, Austin W, Tynan, Gage, Dallas W., Victoria, Ronan, Colton, Bronwyn and Anevay; one sister and brother-in-law: Judy and Jim Scott, of Lone Tree, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; five cousins who grew up together; childhood family friend, Art Wheatley, of Marion, Iowa; personal friend, Gregor Franz; and former students of Sherrard, especially the Class of 1979.
Gwen was preceded in death by Grandma and Grandpa Hagen: her parents, Alfred and Nora Hill; Aunt Edith and Aunt Daisy; and one beloved brother: Lowell Craven. May they rest in Peace.