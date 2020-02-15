TUCSON, Ariz. — Chief Warrant Officer Three (CWO3) Guy Beryl Jean, US Army Nuclear Weapons Technician, Retired, 96, of Tucson, Ariz., passed away Jan. 27, 2020. He was born in Mercer County, March 30, 1923, to Melvin and Ada (Wheaton) Jean. He served active duty for 25 years, receiving many commendation medals.