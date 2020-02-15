March 30, 1923-January 27, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Chief Warrant Officer Three (CWO3) Guy Beryl Jean, US Army Nuclear Weapons Technician, Retired, 96, of Tucson, Ariz., passed away Jan. 27, 2020. He was born in Mercer County, March 30, 1923, to Melvin and Ada (Wheaton) Jean. He served active duty for 25 years, receiving many commendation medals.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by siblings Darlene Fisher, Tucson, Ariz.; Melba Frew, Sherrard Ill.; and Roland (Cindy) Jean, Rantoul, Ill.
Tucson services and committal service with full military honors were held Feb. 6-7 at Arizona State Veterans Cemetery, Marana, Ariz.
