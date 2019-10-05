February 24, 1923-October 4, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Gretchen Jeanice Matthews, 96, of East Moline, passed away Oct. 4, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care Center in Silvis.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis with visitation 1 hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Gretchen was born Feb. 24, 1923, in Geneseo, the daughter of George and Florence Sullivan Kellums. She married Charles Matthews on Dec. 25, 1944, in Moline. He passed away Dec. 22, 1982. Gretchen was stay at home mom for many years but worked as a housewares buyer for Trevor's True Value in Moline when she became an empty nester. She spent years as a cake decorator providing wedding and birthday cakes for hundreds and taught cake decorating classes at Black Hawk College. She enjoyed cake decorating, cooking, baking and making candy. She also enjoyed being active at the Colona Senior Center.
Survivors include her son, Glenn Alan Matthews of Florida; grandchildren Kelly (Mike) LaCoe and Cale (Jade) Matthews both of Florida; great-grandson, Brody LaCoe and stepgreat-grandson Wyatt LaCoe; great-grandson, Marcus Matthews and great-grand daughter Marleigh Matthews.
Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Ruth Ann; and sisters Donna Kellums and Lois Kellums.
Online condolences may be made atwww.schrodermortuary.com.
