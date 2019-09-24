June 16, 1936-September 19, 2019
MOLINE — Greta Gallens, 83, of Moline, died at her home on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Greta was born in Moline on June 16, 1936, daughter of Leon and Gladyse (Eichhorn) Miles. On July 16, 1955, in Moline, she married Richard F. “Dick” Gallens, who preceded her in death June 8, 2016.
She worked at the former Midwest Bank as a bookkeeper. She delighted in decorating her home, inside and out, for all the holidays, and did needlepoint and ceramics for the family. Greta loved to travel, especially enjoying vacations with Dick in Ft. Myers Beach, Fla.
Survivors include her daughter, Diana (Tim) Krakovec; and her son, David (Dawn) Gallens; grandchildren, Kristen, Nick, Heather, Allison and Shawn; and great-granddaughter, Isabella.
In addition to Dick, her husband of 61 years, and her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
