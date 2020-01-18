September 19, 1958-January 15, 2020

MOLINE — Gregory W. Palm, 61, of Moline, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home. There will be a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m., with a service at 5 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a fund for Vincent and Erin.

Gregory was born Sept. 19, 1958, in Newark, Ohio, son of James and Peg (Schmidt) Palm. On July 10, 1982, he married Rebecca Garbrandt, who survives.

He was employed by Atlantic Bottlers, the Coca Cola distributing company of the Quad-Cities area. He was an avid fan of Ohio State Football, the L.A. Dodgers, and the Cleveland Browns. Greg enjoyed old Westerns, "Jeopardy," and reading about history.

In addition to his wife, Rebecca, survivors include his children, Julia Palm of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Chris Palm, Melissa Palm, Vincent Palm, and Erin Palm, all of Moline; a grandchild, Lillian; siblings, Mike Palm, Cathy Chavez, Carol Ann Palm, Doug Palm, Jan Mason, Amy Totino, Sally Palm, Chuck Palm, and Ed Palm, and all of their spouses; and many nieces and nephews.

