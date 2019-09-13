July 23, 1947-September 10, 2019
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Gregory J. Groharing, 72, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Burial will follow at Blue Grass Cemetery, Blue Grass, Iowa, where military rites will be conducted by the Blue Grass American Legion Post 711. Family will greet friends on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.
Gregory John Groharing passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sept. 10, 2019. We would like to celebrate and honor Greg's life. He was born on July 23, 1947, to Herbert and Jean (Ade) Groharing. He was born in Davenport but lived his life in the Blue Grass area. He was united in marriage to Peggy (Swanson) Groharing on May 8, 1971.
Greg graduated from Davenport West High School in 1965. He was drafted into the Army on Oct. 6, 1966. He was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War and was discharged Sept. 27, 1968. He was a Crane Operator at the Rock Island Arsenal until he retired in 1999 after 25-years of service. He subsequently was a truck driver for Jerry Boldt and Straight Shot Express retiring permanently in 2009.
Greg was a lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl and the NRA. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to spend any free time waterfowl hunting with his son Matt and good buddy Dennis Thumann Jr.
You have free articles remaining.
He loved trap shooting with his daughter, Beth, every Wednesday night at Oak Hills Gun Club, and enjoyed many fishing trips with his brother-in-laws, Ken Caster, John Smolenski; brother, Todd; and his best friend, John Fell.
Those that are left to honor his memory are his wife, Peggy Groharing, his son, Matthew (Kimberly) Groharing, daughter, Beth (Groharing) Stansfield, his two beloved grand-daughters, Taylor Groharing and Grace Stansfield, all of Blue Grass; his sisters, Gwen (Ken) Caster, Ruth (John) Smolenski, and his brother, Todd (Kathy) Groharing, all of rural Davenport; his best friend of over 65 years, John (Tammy) Fell, of rural Davenport; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Jean Groharing; and his sister, Christine Timmerman.
Donations can be made to the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Davenport.