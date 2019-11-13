October 3, 1950-November 8, 2019
MOLINE — After a long, courageous battle with cancer, Gregory “Greg” P. Beard, 69, of Moline, found eternal peace on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory in Moline. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. on Monday at Esterdahl. Burial to follow at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Mayo Clinic Lynch Syndrome Research.
GPB III (of the first two, no one has ever heard) was born on Oct. 3, 1950, in Peoria, Ill., to Paul and Dorothy Beard. Greg wed Mary Cox on Aug. 11,1973, in Moline. Together they raised three children and welcomed eight grandchildren into the family; the joys of his life.
Greg graduated from Peoria Central High School in 1969 and University of Dubuque in 1973, where he will always be remembered for his outstanding track career. His talent for sprinting was the backdrop for many “I’ll race you for it” challenges over the years.
Greg started his career as a driver’s education teacher at Rock Island High School, cross country coach at Black Hawk College, later worked for John Deere Harvester and finally retired from car sales. Lovingly known as the “mayor of his street,” Greg was notorious for not only meticulously maintaining his yard, he also made his way up and down the street blowing neighbors’ leaves with his infamous backpack blower. However, his true love was his grandchildren that he affectionately dubbed his “8 hobbies.”
Greg will always be remembered for his fun-loving, witty personality. Making people laugh and helping those less fortunate are qualities we will forever miss. Greg’s outgoing personality made greeting at Coram Deo Bible Church one of his greatest pleasures.
He is survived by wife, Mary; children, Cori (Ben) Dobereiner, Laurie (Chris) Whitaker, Christian (Julie) Beard; eight grandchildren: Jackson, Bella, Carly, Cole, Frankie, Logan, Laini and Luke; brothers: Gary (Diane) Beard, Rickie (Amy) Beard, Roger (Janice) Beard, Doug Beard; and brother-in-law, Steve (Christine) Hoehne; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Paulla Hoehne, and in-laws, David and Gloria Cox.
A special thank you to Fresenius Kidney Care in Moline, UnityPoint Hospice and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the care and compassion given to Greg and his family.
As Greg would say “I’m glad you got to see me again.”
Memories may be shared at www.esterdahl.com.