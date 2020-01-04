Gregory 'Greg' C. Poquet

May 27, 1949-January 1, 2020

MOLINE — Graveside services for Gregory C. “Greg” Poquet, 70, of Moline, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mr. Poquet died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home.

Greg was born May 27, 1949, in Rock Island, the son of Royal and Kathleen (Osler) Poquet. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He married Karen Cone Dec. 2, 1980, in Aledo.

He retired from John Deere Harvester, East Moline. Greg enjoyed spending time with family and friends and never passed up a chance to go out to eat.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; children, Bryan Poquet (Traci Southard), Moline, and Spencer Poquet (Matt Speidel) Moline; grandchildren, James Speidel, Paige Southard, and Autumn Southard; sisters, Marsha (Floyd) Roberts, Lanark, Ill., and Sharon (Bill) Rottman, Steamboat, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to the Walcott American Legion and/or Vietnam Veterans Association 229.

