October 16, 1978-January 8, 2020
SILVIS — Greg R. Durbin, 41, of Silvis, passed away Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving wife and children.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., in East Moline. The family requests that attendees wear their favorite racing shirt and jeans in memory of Greg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Greg was born Oct. 16, 1978, in Peoria, a son of Dennis Barnes and Jean Durbin. He graduated from UT High School in 1998 and married Michelle Stottler in March of 2006, in Rock Island.
You have free articles remaining.
He worked at Atlas Energy Products.
Racing as “#8,” stock car racing was a family tradition along with his brothers, that he carried on in his grandfather John Durbin's footsteps with his own family, weekly, for over 20 years. Always racing under the number 8 in the Modified Division, with his children as his pit crew, he won several track, state championships. The number 8 seemed to follow him throughout his life in many ways. Another weekly adventure he greatly enjoyed was RC racing with his son.
He was an amazing and loving husband and father who never had an enemy.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle; three children: Lexy, Brooke and Gavin; two brothers: Brandon Durbin and Eric Barnes (Aleic Underwood), both of Colona; mother: Jean Durbin (Jeff Peterson), of Colona; father: Dennis Barnes (Juli Spindler), of Silvis; his maternal grandparents: John (Mary Ann) Durbin, of Colona; paternal grandfather: A.C. Barnes, of Silvis; brother-in-law: Michael Stottler; two nieces: Kaylee and Addie; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, June Barnes; mother-in-law, Carol; and uncles, Jody Durbin and John Barnes.