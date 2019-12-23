February 24, 1953-December 18, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Greg Bartleson, 66, of East Moline, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Services will be Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 777 – 25th Avenue, East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, East Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Greg was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Moline, son of George and Ruth (Long) Bartleson. On May 2, 1987, in East Moline, he married Diane Schadt, who survives. Greg graduated with the Class of 1971 from United Township High School.
Greg retired from the Maintenance Department at Black Hawk College after more than 30 years. His love of driving led him to volunteer to drive the instrument trailer for the UTHS marching band as well as work for Act Two limo service in his retirement. He also worked for the East Moline schools as a crossing guard and a playground monitor, and UTHS as a bus monitor. Greg was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, sang in the choir, and, as an Elder, served on many committees. He loved to travel with family and friends, and enjoyed trying the food at different restaurants. He was known for his great love of his family.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughters, Emily Bartleson, of East Moline, and Elizabeth (Jeff Schwanke) Bartleson, of Moline.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.