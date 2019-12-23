Greg Bartleson

Greg retired from the Maintenance Department at Black Hawk College after more than 30 years. His love of driving led him to volunteer to drive the instrument trailer for the UTHS marching band as well as work for Act Two limo service in his retirement. He also worked for the East Moline schools as a crossing guard and a playground monitor, and UTHS as a bus monitor. Greg was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, sang in the choir, and, as an Elder, served on many committees. He loved to travel with family and friends, and enjoyed trying the food at different restaurants. He was known for his great love of his family.