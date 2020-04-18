January 10, 1917-April 17, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Grace P. Holland, 103, of Rock Island, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at home. No public services will be conducted. A live-streamed visitation and words of remembrance by the family will be from 10–10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Private burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.
Grace was born on a small farm in Delta, Iowa on Jan. 10, 1917, a daughter of William and Minnie Klett Bell. Grace married Clarence P. Holland on July 29, 1939, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Together they raised seven children. Clarence preceded her in death in 1994.
While Clarence was serving in the Navy during World War II, Grace worked for Servus Rubber and J.I Case building aircraft parts for the war effort while raising two children. When the war ended, Clarence returned home and Grace gave up her factory war efforts to begin building her family and home.
Grace was member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. She loved her family and enjoyed playing all kinds of card games, especially bridge. Her life spanned the time from the rise of airplanes and automobiles to the space age, computers and internet. She enjoyed traveling and saw much of the country. Grace was blessed and was a proud American.
Survivors include her children, Deborah (Michael) Baird, Jane (Steve Fulwider) Holland, Jeffery (Rita Reiley) Holland, Michael (Charlene) Holland, Mark (Melissa) Holland and James “Jocko” (Sue) Holland, East Moline; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Joan Dunbar; grandson, Danial Baird; two brothers and six sisters.
