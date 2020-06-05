× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 19, 1935-June 4, 2020

MILAN — Gordon Christopher, 84, of Milan, formerly of New Buffalo, Mich., passed away Thursday June 4, 2020, at home.

Gordon was born on July 19, 1935, in McAllen, Texas, the son of Herbert and Anna Christopher.

He had been self-employed as the owner of a service station, an auto mechanic and operated an apartment complex with his wife of 65 years, Lucille.

Gordon was an avid drag racer with his son, Wayne. He also enjoyed fishing and traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Lucille; son, Wayne (Kris) Christopher, Milan; daughters, Gloria (Andy) Vavra, Three Oaks, Mich., Jean Welnetz, Michigan City, Ind.; sister, Grace Pierce, Elizabeth City, N.C.; grandchildren, Natalie Sroka, Steven Porterfield, Deanna Porterfield, Stuart Vavra, Hannah Vavra, Savannah Welnetz, Jacob Welnetz, Shaila Christopher, Brittney Short; great grandchildren, Eden and Lillian Sroka.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Anna Christopher; brother, Marvin Christopher; daughter, Gayle Porterfield and granddaughter, Emily Rose Vavra.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

