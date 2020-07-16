× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 14, 1934-July 13, 2020

MOLINE — Gonzalo “Nana” Lopez passed away peacefully at home with family on July 13 at the age of 85.

Gonzalo was born on Sept. 14, 1934, in Silvis, Ill. He attended United Township High School until departing the Quad-Cities to join the U.S. Navy and was awarded an honorary diploma from UT in 2003. Gonzalo spent his time in the Navy aboard the USS McNair from 1953 to 1957 and was a Korean War Veteran.

He married Valerie Irene Lopez (Martel) and was married to her for 47 years.

Gonzalo was a founding member of the Los Mocambos, a local Mariachi band with a large following in the surrounding community. He played the trumpet for many decades until his lungs and strength would no longer allow. He enjoyed waking up his children and grandchildren early on the weekends with his trumpet. Blaring that trumpet at 06:00 over an unsuspecting family member's bed, while they were sleeping, was a joy to him. His world-famous pancakes usually followed. He also used his trumpet skills to play Taps while serving with the Honor Guard.

He began working at John Deere upon his return from the Navy and retired from Deere Harvester Works after 40 years of service.