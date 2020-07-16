September 14, 1934-July 13, 2020
MOLINE — Gonzalo “Nana” Lopez passed away peacefully at home with family on July 13 at the age of 85.
Gonzalo was born on Sept. 14, 1934, in Silvis, Ill. He attended United Township High School until departing the Quad-Cities to join the U.S. Navy and was awarded an honorary diploma from UT in 2003. Gonzalo spent his time in the Navy aboard the USS McNair from 1953 to 1957 and was a Korean War Veteran.
He married Valerie Irene Lopez (Martel) and was married to her for 47 years.
Gonzalo was a founding member of the Los Mocambos, a local Mariachi band with a large following in the surrounding community. He played the trumpet for many decades until his lungs and strength would no longer allow. He enjoyed waking up his children and grandchildren early on the weekends with his trumpet. Blaring that trumpet at 06:00 over an unsuspecting family member's bed, while they were sleeping, was a joy to him. His world-famous pancakes usually followed. He also used his trumpet skills to play Taps while serving with the Honor Guard.
He began working at John Deere upon his return from the Navy and retired from Deere Harvester Works after 40 years of service.
Gonzalo also loved to golf with his friends, family and work buddies, often traveling to courses throughout the United States together. He was a founding member and President of the Mexican Golf League. As with the trumpet, Gonzalo played golf until his body no longer allowed, visiting TPC Deere Run for one of his last rounds in 2014.
He greatly enjoyed attending the baseball and basketball games of his kids and grandkids. You were almost guaranteed to see him sitting in his chair alongside the dugout.
In his later years, his prime motivation was to tell you a joke and make you laugh.
He was always ready to put aside whatever he was doing to help someone in need.
He credited Irene Mawson's companionship as the main reason he made it as long as he did. The family is grateful for the friendship and camaraderie that they shared in his final years. She was at his side during his last days.
Gonzalo leaves behind four children, Tom (Lisa) Lopez – Atlanta, Ga., Brian (Mila) Lopez – Maroa, Ill., Lisa (Lonnie) Eklof, - Moline, and Aaron (Candy) Lopez – Rock Island. In addition to his children, he had 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren (with one on the way) at the time of his passing. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frank and Carmen (Soto) Lopez; his brother, Alfonso (Maria) Lopez; and five sisters, Henrietta (Kenneth) Jacobs, Pomposa (Paul) Rodriguez, Marie (Henry) Pena, Carmen (Manual) DeLarosa and Dora (John) Nache.
Private funeral services and burial are limited to immediate family only due to COVID-19. MAVA will conduct military honors. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
