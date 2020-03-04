July 6, 1924-March 1, 2020

DAVENPORT — Godfrey Darby, 95, died on Sunday, 1 March, at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, 7 March, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, Moline. Visitation for friends of the family will be held in the church narthex for an hour before the service. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or Ridgecrest Village.

Godfrey was born 6 July, 1924, in Welland, Ontario, Canada, the son of Kathleen and Ernest Darby. In 1941 he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy and served convoy duty in the North Atlantic as an engine room artificer on the Navy escort aircraft carrier HMS Arbiter. He married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Weir, on 31 July 1946.

In 1950, Godfrey graduated from the Ontario College of Art, built a new home with the help of his father-in-law and began working for John Deere at its Welland factory providing assembly drawings for maintenance manuals. In 1955, he transferred to the John Deere Administrative Center in Moline. He continued as a technical illustrator, creating minutely detailed cutaway drawings of John Deere equipment prior to the advent of 3D computer graphics.

