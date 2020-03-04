July 6, 1924-March 1, 2020
DAVENPORT — Godfrey Darby, 95, died on Sunday, 1 March, at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, 7 March, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, Moline. Visitation for friends of the family will be held in the church narthex for an hour before the service. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or Ridgecrest Village.
Godfrey was born 6 July, 1924, in Welland, Ontario, Canada, the son of Kathleen and Ernest Darby. In 1941 he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy and served convoy duty in the North Atlantic as an engine room artificer on the Navy escort aircraft carrier HMS Arbiter. He married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Weir, on 31 July 1946.
In 1950, Godfrey graduated from the Ontario College of Art, built a new home with the help of his father-in-law and began working for John Deere at its Welland factory providing assembly drawings for maintenance manuals. In 1955, he transferred to the John Deere Administrative Center in Moline. He continued as a technical illustrator, creating minutely detailed cutaway drawings of John Deere equipment prior to the advent of 3D computer graphics.
Godfrey always had a project of some sort in progress around the house, including solo building a carport and a 400 square foot home addition. His talents were many, including silversmithing, creating pottery, and building furniture. He also made many paten and chalice sets for multiple churches in the Quad Cities, as well as in Canada, But, by far, what he was most proud of was the family he created with the love of his life, Catherine.
Those left to cherish his memory include four children: James (Marie), Bettendorf, Peter (Virginia), Sanibel, Fla., Diane (Stephen) Downing, Champaign, Ill., Stephen (Carol), Flower Mound, Texas; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey (Nancy) Darby, El Paso, Texas, Kristin (Nathan) Lamb, Lombard, Ill., Thomas (Miranda) Darby, Frederick, Md., Margaret (Bradley) Townsend, Madison, Wis., Brian (Lynda Sherman) Downing, Champaign, Ill., Lauren Downing, Brooklyn, N.Y., Gregory Darby, Denton, Texas, Caitlin (Devon) Bindon, Hurst, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Sydney Lamb, Aurora Darby and Graham Townsend; and a sister, Audrey Burgess, Burlington, Ontario.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Catherine; brother, Edmund; and sister Patricia, Promoli.
The Darby family expresses its heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the Crest Heath Care Center at Ridgecrest Village for the loving care they devoted to Catherine and Godfrey the past eight years. The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at
Service information
11:00AM
1230 5th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
10:00AM-11:00AM
1230 5th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265