December 17, 1931-July 30, 2019
LYNN CENTER — Gloria Jean (Morgan) Paulsen, 87, completed her baptismal journey Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Gloria was born Dec. 17, 1931, at Moline Lutheran Hospital to Lester and Blanche (Wiggins) Morgan. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1949 and from Augustana College in 1954 with a B.A. in secretarial and teaching. A member of Sigma Pi Delta, she served as chapter president. Gloria competed in tennis, basketball and volleyball. She taught at Bradford, Ill., before marrying Donald Ray Paulsen on June 18, 1955, at South Park Presbyterian Church.
While Don served in the Navy, Gloria worked for Douglas Aircraft in California and John Deere in Illinois. After his active duty, they moved to Rock Island and settled at Lake Lynnwood, Lynn Center. There she focused on homemaking and raising their sons, Bryan, Brent and Byron. She returned to substitute teaching for over 20 years.
Gloria had a great love for family and dogs, ensuring everyone was well-fed. A longtime member of Beulah Presbyterian Church, she served as a deacon and on the Women's Circle.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and half-sister, Mary Rhodenbaugh.
Survivors include her husband, Don; sons, Bryan (Darwin Rickertsen) of Rock Island, Brent (Becky) of Salix, Iowa, and Byron (Kelly) of Manito; grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley (Solomon Kaffel) and Aaron.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Kirk, Huggins and Esterdahl Funeral Home, 1301 4th St., Orion. Funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 9221 148th Ave., Orion, with the Reverend Tim Snart presiding. Burial will follow at Western Township Cemetery.
Send memorials to Beulah Presbyterian Church or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd Ave. W., Milan, IL 61264.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.