DENVER, Colo. — On Aug. 17, 2020, Gloria H. (DeVrieze) Isaacson, finally realized her 15-year-long dream, of being reunited with her beloved husband, Glenn C. Isaacson. Glenn Isaacson went on before her in September of 2005. He has been resting and waiting patiently for her in the Hooppole, Ill., cemetery ever since. After his passing. Gloria moved from their home in Annawan to live near her son, Greg Isaacson, in Kewanee for nearly a year. She then moved to Bluffton, S.C., to live with her son, Gary Isaacson, for a couple of years. Then Gloria was off to Denver, Colo., to live with her daughter, Ganette Isaacson, until 2010. Gloria, Ganette and Gary's family all moved to Lawrenceville, Ga., at that time. Until 2014, when she and her daughter, Ganette, moved back to Denver. Where Gloria resided, until her recent passing.